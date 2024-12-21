U.S. Rolls Out a $4.745 Billion Chips Investment Boost

The U.S. Commerce Department has announced a landmark investment in semiconductor production, awarding significant financial support to industry leaders. Samsung Electronics will receive up to $4.745 billion, a sum revised to reflect updated investment plans.

In tandem, Texas Instruments secured $1.61 billion, committing to create 2,000 jobs through investments exceeding $18 billion across new facilities in Texas and Utah. Amkor Technology's $2 billion facility in Arizona will receive $407 million, specializing in advanced semiconductor packaging.

These investments fall under the $39 billion subsidy approved by Congress to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. In total, $33 billion of incentives have now been finalized across leading-edge manufacturers, fortifying the U.S. as a global semiconductor hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)