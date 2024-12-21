U.S. Rolls Out a $4.745 Billion Chips Investment Boost
The U.S. Commerce Department finalized awards worth billions to major semiconductor companies to expand chip production, including Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, and Amkor Technology, in order to boost U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.
The U.S. Commerce Department has announced a landmark investment in semiconductor production, awarding significant financial support to industry leaders. Samsung Electronics will receive up to $4.745 billion, a sum revised to reflect updated investment plans.
In tandem, Texas Instruments secured $1.61 billion, committing to create 2,000 jobs through investments exceeding $18 billion across new facilities in Texas and Utah. Amkor Technology's $2 billion facility in Arizona will receive $407 million, specializing in advanced semiconductor packaging.
These investments fall under the $39 billion subsidy approved by Congress to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. In total, $33 billion of incentives have now been finalized across leading-edge manufacturers, fortifying the U.S. as a global semiconductor hub.
