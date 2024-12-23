Left Menu

News Corp Offloads Foxtel to DAZN in $2.1 Billion Deal

News Corp is selling its Australian cable and streaming service Foxtel to DAZN for A$3.4 billion, including debt. As part of the deal, Foxtel's debt will be refinanced, and News Corp will own a 6% stake in DAZN. Telstra will also sell its 35% stake in Foxtel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 05:10 IST
News Corp Offloads Foxtel to DAZN in $2.1 Billion Deal

In a significant media industry move, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp announced the sale of its Australian cable and streaming division, Foxtel, to British sports streaming platform DAZN. The deal, valued at A$3.4 billion (equivalent to $2.1 billion), encompasses Foxtel's existing debt.

This strategic transaction will see News Corp retaining a 6% stake in DAZN, a company under the ownership of billionaire Len Blavatnik. The divestment allows News Corp, recognized for its prominent publications like the Wall Street Journal, to steer clear of the challenges posed by traditional subscription models in an age of streaming giants like Netflix.

Further, telecommunications giant Telstra will offload its 35% stake in Foxtel, emerging with a 3% stake in DAZN. The acquisition, pending regulatory clearance, is expected to finalize in the latter half of fiscal 2025, meanwhile shares of News Corp and Telstra have reacted positively to the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024