Community Mobilization to Combat Summer Forest Fires in Una

Authorities in Una have taken proactive measures to mitigate the risks of forest fires this summer by enlisting the help of capable male residents. As per the directive issued by District Magistrate Jatin Lal, these individuals are called upon to assist the Forest Department in closely monitoring such incidents.

The initiative aims to protect public properties and crucial facilities throughout the heat-intensive months, with the mandate being enforced under the Himachal Pradesh Village and Small Town Patrol Act, 1964. This order is set to be in place until July 15 and looks to strengthen community involvement in safeguarding natural resources.

The deputy commissioner has stressed the importance of communal participation, asserting that the objective is to effectively shield both public interests and the environment from the hazards posed by forest fires.

