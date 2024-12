Introducing GenShark Engine: A New Era for Indian Brands in Digital Marketing

Two99, an innovative consortium, has unveiled the GenShark Engine, a compelling advancement in digital marketing solutions tailored for Indian brands. This launch comes as businesses navigate a landscape increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence and generative technologies.

The GenShark Engine provides a state-of-the-art solution that integrates AI, machine learning, and data analytics, far surpassing traditional SEO strategies. It aims to enhance digital visibility and foster meaningful engagement across various search engines and digital channels, including cutting-edge tools like ChatGPT and Google's Search Generative Experience.

CEO Agam Chaudhary of Two99 emphasizes that thriving in today's AI-driven world requires adaptation. With GenShark Engine, Indian businesses can gain a competitive edge by optimizing omnichannel discoverability and personalizing user experiences to resonate with diverse audiences in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

