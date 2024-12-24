Rising Momentum: The Transformation of India's IT Hiring Landscape
Indian IT hiring faces a hopeful turnaround post-2024 decline, with a focus on AI and data science elevating demand for specialised skills. Geographical diversification to Tier 2 cities and increased mid-senior level hiring depict a sectoral transformation. 2025 shows potential recovery through economic improvements and tech advancements.
The Indian IT hiring landscape is witnessing a critical transformation, with expectations of recovery after a challenging 2024. The integration of specialised skills in AI and data science is becoming a key focus, accompanied by shifts towards growth in Tier 2 cities.
In 2024, the sector experienced significant hiring declines, attributed to macroeconomic challenges and global uncertainties. Yet, optimistic signs for 2025 suggest a promising turnaround, driven by economic conditions and technological advancements.
Key industry players highlight the role of Global Capability Centres and the rise in demand for AI roles, pointing to a bright future. As the overall hiring outlook aims for a rebound, there is optimism for growth among mid-senior level roles and increased job opportunities in Tier 2 locales.
