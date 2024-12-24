Left Menu

Rising Momentum: The Transformation of India's IT Hiring Landscape

Indian IT hiring faces a hopeful turnaround post-2024 decline, with a focus on AI and data science elevating demand for specialised skills. Geographical diversification to Tier 2 cities and increased mid-senior level hiring depict a sectoral transformation. 2025 shows potential recovery through economic improvements and tech advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:14 IST
Rising Momentum: The Transformation of India's IT Hiring Landscape
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian IT hiring landscape is witnessing a critical transformation, with expectations of recovery after a challenging 2024. The integration of specialised skills in AI and data science is becoming a key focus, accompanied by shifts towards growth in Tier 2 cities.

In 2024, the sector experienced significant hiring declines, attributed to macroeconomic challenges and global uncertainties. Yet, optimistic signs for 2025 suggest a promising turnaround, driven by economic conditions and technological advancements.

Key industry players highlight the role of Global Capability Centres and the rise in demand for AI roles, pointing to a bright future. As the overall hiring outlook aims for a rebound, there is optimism for growth among mid-senior level roles and increased job opportunities in Tier 2 locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024