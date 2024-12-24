Rising Momentum: The Transformation of India's IT Hiring Landscape

The Indian IT hiring landscape is witnessing a critical transformation, with expectations of recovery after a challenging 2024. The integration of specialised skills in AI and data science is becoming a key focus, accompanied by shifts towards growth in Tier 2 cities.

In 2024, the sector experienced significant hiring declines, attributed to macroeconomic challenges and global uncertainties. Yet, optimistic signs for 2025 suggest a promising turnaround, driven by economic conditions and technological advancements.

Key industry players highlight the role of Global Capability Centres and the rise in demand for AI roles, pointing to a bright future. As the overall hiring outlook aims for a rebound, there is optimism for growth among mid-senior level roles and increased job opportunities in Tier 2 locales.

