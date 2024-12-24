Iran Eases Internet Restrictions: WhatsApp and Google Play Unblocked

In a significant policy shift, Iranian authorities have removed the ban on popular instant messaging app WhatsApp and the app store Google Play, according to state media reports on Tuesday. This decision marks the first step in the Islamic Republic's efforts to reduce its stringent internet restrictions.

The Iranian government has long imposed one of the world's most restrictive internet access regimes, with platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube frequently targeted. These bans, however, are often circumvented by tech-savvy citizens using virtual private networks.

Official sources from Iran's IRNA news agency reported that a meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian led to a positive majority vote to ease access to certain foreign platforms. This development comes in response to the United States' plea for Big Tech to aid in circumventing censorship globally, including in nations like Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)