DoT Launches International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System to Combat Cyber-Crime

On 22nd October 2024, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the ‘International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System’ aimed at identifying and blocking calls that appear to originate from within India but are actually made by cybercriminals from abroad. These deceptive calls, which manipulate the calling line identity (CLI), have been used in various cyber-crimes, including fraudulent threats of mobile number disconnections, fake digital arrests, drug trafficking schemes, impersonation as police or DoT/TRAI officials, and extortion attempts involving sex rackets.

Rapid Implementation and Success

Within 24 hours of the system's launch, approximately 1.35 crore (13.5 million) incoming international calls that had manipulated Indian phone numbers were identified as spoofed calls and successfully blocked by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). This equates to around 90% of the incoming international calls with tampered Indian numbers being blocked from reaching Indian telecom subscribers.

In the latest report from December 2024, the number of spoofed calls with Indian numbers has dropped to around 6 lakhs (600,000), reflecting the system's effectiveness in curbing the cyber-crime threat posed by calls originating abroad but appearing to be from Indian numbers.

Shift in Fraudster Tactics

However, fraudsters have now adapted their tactics. Instead of spoofing Indian phone numbers, they are increasingly using international numbers for their deceptive practices. These calls, often originating from countries such as Singapore (+65), Hong Kong (+852), or China (+86), are being used by criminals impersonating government authorities, further complicating the issue.

In response to this new wave of cyber-crime, the DoT has formed a dedicated task force with various stakeholders to address these spoofed calls. One of the key recommendations of the task force is for TSPs to display “International Call” notifications for all incoming calls from abroad. This initiative aims to help Indian telecom subscribers distinguish between domestic and international calls, particularly those claiming to be from Indian authorities or government organizations.

Airtel Pioneers New Solution

In line with this recommendation, Airtel, one of India's major telecom providers, has already implemented a technical solution to display “International Call” for all calls received from outside India. Other TSPs are exploring the technical feasibility of implementing the same feature.

DoT’s Advice to Citizens

The DoT has advised Indian citizens to be cautious when receiving calls from international numbers that do not start with the +91 country code. Calls from numbers with country codes such as +8, +85, or +65 should raise suspicions, especially when the caller claims to be a representative of Indian government authorities like TRAI, the Police, or the Income Tax Department.

Reporting Suspicious Calls

To protect citizens from falling victim to these cyber frauds, the DoT encourages individuals to report any suspicious communications through the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

For individuals who have already been defrauded or victimized, the cybercrime helpline number 1930 is available, and they can also file reports on the official cybercrime website (www.cybercrime.gov.in).

DoT's Ongoing Efforts Against Cyber-Crimes

The DoT has been actively working to strengthen its capacity to combat the misuse of telecom resources in cyber-crimes. Its proactive approach focuses on tackling emerging cyber threats, securing telecom services, and ensuring that citizens enjoy safe and reliable communication networks.

By blocking spoofed calls and working with Telecom Service Providers to display international call alerts, the DoT continues its efforts to make the telecom environment in India more secure, reducing the risk of cyber frauds and ensuring public trust in the country's telecommunications infrastructure.