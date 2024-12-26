BMW India's Winter Service Campaign: Ensuring Winter-Ready Rides
BMW Group India launches a Winter Service campaign across its dealer network, offering complimentary services to prepare vehicles for winter. Led by skilled technicians, the campaign includes inspections, maintenance, and genuine parts. Customers can book appointments for various checks, ensuring BMW and MINI vehicles remain reliable and safe in winter conditions.
BMW Group India has rolled out a comprehensive Winter Service campaign set to take place across the country, prioritizing vehicle preparedness for the cold season. The initiative includes complimentary checks such as battery health and fog light inspections, alongside expert maintenance for BMW and MINI models.
Designed to deliver seamless driving experiences regardless of the season, BMW's campaign emphasizes safety and performance. The emphasis is on thorough inspections, condition-based services if required, and the use of genuine BMW Parts, all conducted by certified technical experts.
Customers are encouraged to schedule appointments for servicing, enhancing their vehicles' reliability for upcoming journeys. Special promotions are also available, supporting driver readiness and peace of mind as temperatures drop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
