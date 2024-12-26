Left Menu

BMW India's Winter Service Campaign: Ensuring Winter-Ready Rides

BMW Group India launches a Winter Service campaign across its dealer network, offering complimentary services to prepare vehicles for winter. Led by skilled technicians, the campaign includes inspections, maintenance, and genuine parts. Customers can book appointments for various checks, ensuring BMW and MINI vehicles remain reliable and safe in winter conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:24 IST
BMW India's Winter Service Campaign: Ensuring Winter-Ready Rides

BMW Group India has rolled out a comprehensive Winter Service campaign set to take place across the country, prioritizing vehicle preparedness for the cold season. The initiative includes complimentary checks such as battery health and fog light inspections, alongside expert maintenance for BMW and MINI models.

Designed to deliver seamless driving experiences regardless of the season, BMW's campaign emphasizes safety and performance. The emphasis is on thorough inspections, condition-based services if required, and the use of genuine BMW Parts, all conducted by certified technical experts.

Customers are encouraged to schedule appointments for servicing, enhancing their vehicles' reliability for upcoming journeys. Special promotions are also available, supporting driver readiness and peace of mind as temperatures drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024