Innovations in Orbit: PSLV's Leap to Space Experimentation

The PSLV rocket's fourth stage will serve as a platform for 24 diverse experiments by startups and institutes in outer space. IN-SPACe supports these projects, facilitating access to ISRO's facilities for technical tests and providing a pivotal link in advancing India's space research capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth stage of the PSLV rocket will stay in orbit post-launch to host experiments by startups and institutes. This initiative sees India's space regulator facilitating these projects and supporting space research advancements.

A record 24 experiments will be onboard the PSLV, including ISRO labs and non-government entities conducting innovative tests, such as seed germination and green propulsion systems.

Based in Ahmedabad, IN-SPACe acts as a central hub, offering technical resources and mentoring to aid in experiment preparation and execution, advancing India's leadership in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

