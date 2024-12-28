Cyber Assault: Italy Fends Off Pro-Russian Hackers

In an audacious cyber assault, hackers targeted approximately ten official websites in Italy on Saturday, including the Foreign Ministry's site and those of Milan's major airports, temporarily rendering them inactive. Italy's cyber security agency confirmed this disruption, attributing the attack to the pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16). The group took to Telegram, asserting the attack was a response to Italy's perceived 'Russophobia.'

The cyber event was identified as a 'Distributed Denial of Service' (DDoS) attack, a method involving overwhelming website networks with excessive data traffic, effectively paralysing their operations, according to a cyber security agency spokesperson. However, quick action by the agency ensured the mitigating of the attack's impact within a span of less than two hours.

Despite the website disruptions, Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports experienced no interference with their flight schedules, as confirmed by SEA, the operating company. Their spokesperson further noted that while the websites were down, the airports' mobile apps remained fully functional, assuring travelers of continued service.

(With inputs from agencies.)