Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Australia vs India

In an intense cricket match in Melbourne, India was bowled out for 369 runs on the fourth day of the fourth test, falling 105 runs short of Australia's formidable first innings score of 474.

Australia, having won the toss, opted to bat first, taking an early lead in what is proving to be a thrilling five-test series.

The series, currently level at 1-1, continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide as both teams vie for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)