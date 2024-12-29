Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Australia vs India

India's cricket team was dismissed for 369 runs on the fourth day of the Melbourne test, trailing Australia's first innings of 474 by 105 runs. Australia chose to bat first in this gripping series, which stands evenly at 1-1 after five tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an intense cricket match in Melbourne, India was bowled out for 369 runs on the fourth day of the fourth test, falling 105 runs short of Australia's formidable first innings score of 474.

Australia, having won the toss, opted to bat first, taking an early lead in what is proving to be a thrilling five-test series.

The series, currently level at 1-1, continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide as both teams vie for supremacy.

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

