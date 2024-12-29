Salt Typhoon: Inside the Chinese Cyber Heist on U.S. Telecom Giants

The recent disclosure of the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, attributed to Chinese actors, has shaken the foundations of U.S. telecommunication giants AT&T and Verizon. Despite having systems compromised, both companies have declared their networks secure, working closely with law enforcement and government authorities.

According to an AT&T spokesperson, minimal information compromise was identified, but continuous monitoring and remediation efforts are in place to safeguard customer data. Similarly, Verizon confirmed containment of the incident as affirmed by an independent cybersecurity firm. U.S. officials have reported that hackers had extensive access to telecom networks, capable of geolocating millions and recording calls.

These revelations have sparked concern among government agencies, prompting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to recommend secure, encrypted communication apps to political figures. The overarching question continues to loom over the oversight of China's significant infiltration in telecommunications, demanding assurance from both corporate and governmental entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)