Salt Typhoon: Inside the Chinese Cyber Heist on U.S. Telecom Giants

The Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, linked to China, targeted AT&T and Verizon, compromising some systems. Both companies have now secured their networks with help from law enforcement. U.S. officials revealed broad access by hackers, raising concerns over China's cyber activities and prompting a call for encrypted communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:34 IST
The recent disclosure of the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, attributed to Chinese actors, has shaken the foundations of U.S. telecommunication giants AT&T and Verizon. Despite having systems compromised, both companies have declared their networks secure, working closely with law enforcement and government authorities.

According to an AT&T spokesperson, minimal information compromise was identified, but continuous monitoring and remediation efforts are in place to safeguard customer data. Similarly, Verizon confirmed containment of the incident as affirmed by an independent cybersecurity firm. U.S. officials have reported that hackers had extensive access to telecom networks, capable of geolocating millions and recording calls.

These revelations have sparked concern among government agencies, prompting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to recommend secure, encrypted communication apps to political figures. The overarching question continues to loom over the oversight of China's significant infiltration in telecommunications, demanding assurance from both corporate and governmental entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

