Left Menu

Ethiopian Volcano Threatens Communities with Imminent Eruption

A volcano in northeastern Ethiopia, located in the Afar region near Awash Fentale, is on the verge of erupting. Authorities are relocating residents to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure, with the site situated approximately 165 km from the capital, Addis Ababa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:34 IST
Ethiopian Volcano Threatens Communities with Imminent Eruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A volcano in Ethiopia's northeastern region is exhibiting activity indicative of an impending eruption, authorities announced. Efforts are underway to relocate residents to safety.

The Ethiopian Geological Institute released footage displaying dust and smoke emanating from a volcano in Awash Fentale, within the Afar region.

Fana Broadcasting reported an evacuation has been carried out in areas threatened by volcanic activity, positioned roughly 165 kilometers away from Addis Ababa, according to a regional official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025