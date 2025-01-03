Ethiopian Volcano Threatens Communities with Imminent Eruption

A volcano in Ethiopia's northeastern region is exhibiting activity indicative of an impending eruption, authorities announced. Efforts are underway to relocate residents to safety.

The Ethiopian Geological Institute released footage displaying dust and smoke emanating from a volcano in Awash Fentale, within the Afar region.

Fana Broadcasting reported an evacuation has been carried out in areas threatened by volcanic activity, positioned roughly 165 kilometers away from Addis Ababa, according to a regional official.

(With inputs from agencies.)