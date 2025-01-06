Left Menu

Italy Eyes Secure Telecoms in Billion-Euro SpaceX Deal

Italy is negotiating a €1.5 billion contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide secure telecommunications services for government use. While the agreement is not finalized, Italy's Intelligence Services and Defence Ministry have approved the project. Services will include encryption, military communications, and emergency satellite support.

Updated: 06-01-2025 01:58 IST
Italy Eyes Secure Telecoms in Billion-Euro SpaceX Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is on the brink of sealing a major telecommunications deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX, potentially worth 1.5 billion euros, according to Bloomberg News.

Reports reveal that while discussions continue, the venture has the green light from Italy's Intelligence Services and Defence Ministry. As part of the proposed five-year agreement, SpaceX is expected to provide comprehensive encryption for phone and Internet services used by the Italian government. The deal also extends to key military communications in the Mediterranean and satellite services for emergencies like terrorist attacks or natural disasters.

This development follows a recent meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Additionally, Italy is considering Musk's Starlink for enhancing high-speed Internet connectivity nationwide, with testing anticipated to begin in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

