Unveiling ICGS Amulya: A New Era in Maritime Vigilance
Indian Coast Guard ship Amulya, the third in the Adamya class, has been commissioned. It will carry out varied missions to protect India's eastern seaboard, emphasizing indigenous shipbuilding and self-reliance in defense. Powered by advanced technology, it strengthens maritime security and aligns with national initiatives.
The Indian Coast Guard has bolstered its fleet with the commissioning of the Amulya, a new-generation fast patrol vessel. Designed and constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited, Amulya becomes the third ship in the Adamya class, marking a significant step in indigenous shipbuilding efforts.
ICGS Amulya is tasked with crucial responsibilities, including surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-smuggling operations. With advanced technology, it plays a pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime interests and supports the Indian government's initiatives for self-reliance and indigenous production.
The vessel boasts impressive specifications, propelled by dual 3000 KW diesel engines achieving 27 knots and supporting a range of 1,500 nautical miles. Commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Anupam Singh, Amulya is set to be operational from Paradip, reinforcing coastal security and operational readiness on the eastern seaboard.
