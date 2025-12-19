Unveiling ICGS Amulya: A New Era in Maritime Vigilance

The Indian Coast Guard has bolstered its fleet with the commissioning of the Amulya, a new-generation fast patrol vessel. Designed and constructed at Goa Shipyard Limited, Amulya becomes the third ship in the Adamya class, marking a significant step in indigenous shipbuilding efforts.

ICGS Amulya is tasked with crucial responsibilities, including surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-smuggling operations. With advanced technology, it plays a pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime interests and supports the Indian government's initiatives for self-reliance and indigenous production.

The vessel boasts impressive specifications, propelled by dual 3000 KW diesel engines achieving 27 knots and supporting a range of 1,500 nautical miles. Commanded by Commandant (Junior Grade) Anupam Singh, Amulya is set to be operational from Paradip, reinforcing coastal security and operational readiness on the eastern seaboard.

