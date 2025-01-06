Movate Welcomes Srijit Menon: Leading the Charge in Digital Services

Movate, a prominent digital technology and customer experience services company, has appointed Srijit Menon as its Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Digital Services.

Menon will oversee Global Sales and Account Management with a focus on digital infrastructure, engineering, and data services, driving transformative growth through strategic global partnerships.

With over 25 years in global digital services leadership, Menon is celebrated for securing large outsourcing deals and spearheading digital transformation across industries. His expertise aligns with Movate's ambitious goals in AI and digital strategy, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

