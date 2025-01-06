Left Menu

Movate Welcomes Srijit Menon: Leading the Charge in Digital Services

Movate appoints Srijit Menon as Executive VP and CRO for Digital Services. Menon, with over 25 years in global digital services leadership, will focus on transformative growth through strategic partnerships. His expertise in AI and digital strategy will enhance Movate's position in the digital services ecosystem.

Updated: 06-01-2025
Movate, a prominent digital technology and customer experience services company, has appointed Srijit Menon as its Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Digital Services.

Menon will oversee Global Sales and Account Management with a focus on digital infrastructure, engineering, and data services, driving transformative growth through strategic global partnerships.

With over 25 years in global digital services leadership, Menon is celebrated for securing large outsourcing deals and spearheading digital transformation across industries. His expertise aligns with Movate's ambitious goals in AI and digital strategy, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

