Tech Stocks Surge: Optimism around AI Drives Market Gains

Investors pushed U.S. stock index futures higher on Monday, building on a late rally driven by renewed interest in technology stocks. This optimism is largely tied to advancements in AI, as traders eagerly await key economic data that could influence the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

By early morning, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow e-minis showed gains, led by tech stocks like Microsoft, which is investing $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers. Chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD also saw notable premarket increases.

The market's focus this week shifts to upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve commentary, with particular attention on Friday's payroll data. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump's forthcoming policies could impact corporate profits and inflation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)