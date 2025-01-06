Tech Stocks Surge: Optimism around AI Drives Market Gains
U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, fueled by investor interest in technology stocks amidst growing AI optimism. With major tech firms leading the gains, the market is also watching key economic indicators for clues on U.S. monetary policy. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump's economic proposals add another layer of complexity.
Investors pushed U.S. stock index futures higher on Monday, building on a late rally driven by renewed interest in technology stocks. This optimism is largely tied to advancements in AI, as traders eagerly await key economic data that could influence the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
By early morning, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow e-minis showed gains, led by tech stocks like Microsoft, which is investing $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers. Chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD also saw notable premarket increases.
The market's focus this week shifts to upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve commentary, with particular attention on Friday's payroll data. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump's forthcoming policies could impact corporate profits and inflation trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emerging Markets React Cautiously to Economic Data and Political Uncertainties
European Stocks Dip Amid Economic Data and Policy Speculations
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Monetary Policy Uncertainty
Dollar On Edge As Market Awaits Crucial U.S. Economic Data
Markets Jitter as Political Changes Loom and Economic Data Awaits