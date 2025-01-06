Stock Market Surges Amid AI Optimism and Selective Tariff Speculations

Amid growing optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and potential changes in tariff policies, U.S. stock futures saw a significant rise on Monday. Investors appear to welcome a more selective approach to tariffs from the incoming Trump administration, with the Dow E-minis advancing 0.38%, S&P 500 E-minis by 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 1.03%.

Automakers were among the key beneficiaries, with Ford and General Motors experiencing gains in premarket trading. The focus seems to be on preserving sectors critical to national and economic security, raising hopes among investors for a strategic tariff application.

In the technology sector, stocks continued their upward trajectory, fueled by announcements such as Microsoft's $80 billion AI data center investment. This positive sentiment comes against a backdrop of concerns over Treasury yields and liquidity, as the market eagerly anticipates further economic indicators.

