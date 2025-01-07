China Stocks Revive as US Sanctions Shake Hong Kong
China's stock markets rebounded with significant gains in AI and chip-related shares, while Hong Kong experienced a decline due to US sanctions listing Tencent and others as military collaborators. Despite the strong performances on the mainland, Hong Kong's technology sector faced pressures, impacting investor decisions amidst geopolitical tensions.
In a striking turnaround, China's stock markets saw a positive shift on Tuesday, buoyed by robust performances in the chip and artificial intelligence sectors. Both the Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index rose by 0.7% each, halting a four-day losing streak.
However, the mood was less optimistic in Hong Kong, where the benchmark Hang Seng fell by 1.2%. The downturn followed the United States' decision to blacklist several Chinese firms, including tech giant Tencent, alleging their involvement with the Chinese military.
Tencent's shares dropped sharply by 7.3%, marking their fifth consecutive decline. Analysts warn this move could intensify volatility, potentially leading to an investment pullback due to mounting geopolitical risks and concerns over future US tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
