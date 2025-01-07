Left Menu

Reviving Naval Ties: Indonesia and Japan's Joint Venture

Indonesia and Japan have agreed to resume talks on the joint development of naval vessels. Japanese Defence Minister Gen. Nakatani and Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin discussed enhancing defense cooperation, involving joint naval ship development and technology transfer. Talks had stalled under previous Indonesian leadership but now show promise.

Indonesia and Japan are set to rekindle talks concerning the collaborative development of naval vessels, a topic that had previously seen stagnation. The announcement follows discussions between Japan's Defence Minister Gen. Nakatani and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The dialogue marks a concerted effort to solidify defense partnerships, centering on joint naval ship development and technology transfer. Japanese media highlighted Nakatani's renewed focus on a proposal that includes the development of destroyers stalled in recent years due to shifts in Indonesian government priorities.

The talks, occurring during Nakatani's visit to Jakarta, are part of broader efforts to bolster defense ties with Indonesia, a key strategic player in Southeast Asia. Both nations aim to navigate current limitations, such as Japan's restrictions on exporting finished naval vessels, by forging a feasible path forward for joint defense initiatives.

