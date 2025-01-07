HL Group and HL Mando Unveil Cutting-Edge Innovations at CES 2025

HL Group is set to make a significant impact at CES 2025, aligning with global tech leaders, HL Mando Corp. and HL Klemove Corp., to unveil comprehensive autonomous driving solutions. Showcasing these innovations under the theme 'Envision the Future,' the companies aim to stretch the limits of mobility technology.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience a futuristic display across four key sections. The introductory zone will highlight achievements and pioneering ventures, while an interactive zone features PARKIE, an award-winning parking robot. Adding a cultural twist, the HL Heroes Show presents technology through retro cartoon characters.

Award-winning products like HAECHIE and BEETLE+ headline the Innovation Award Zone. Known for its safety, HAECHIE's rapid detection of electrical sparks is set to prove invaluable in various industries. Meanwhile, BEETLE+'s superior radar technology enhances smart city initiatives, offering a glimpse into the future of urban living.

