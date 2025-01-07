Left Menu

Tesla's Actually Smart Summon Under Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the U.S. due to crashes involving the 'Actually Smart Summon' feature. This evaluation aims to determine the feature's safety, potentially leading to a recall. Tesla has yet to comment on the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:02 IST
Tesla's Actually Smart Summon Under Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a new investigation into Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' feature, affecting 2.6 million vehicles in the United States. This probe follows reports of crashes where the remote driving feature failed to detect obstacles, leading to several incidents.

This review encompasses Tesla models equipped with Full Self-Driving software, scrutinizing the connection to past collisions, including a fatal one in 2023. Specifically, the NHTSA aims to evaluate the feature's maximum speed capabilities, public road use, and remote control operations for responsiveness and safety.

As scrutiny around Tesla's driver assistance systems heightens, the company has not yet issued a statement. The investigation could escalate to require a recall of affected models, potentially impacting Tesla's stock and strategy toward autonomous driving technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025