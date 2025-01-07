Tesla's Actually Smart Summon Under Federal Investigation
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the U.S. due to crashes involving the 'Actually Smart Summon' feature. This evaluation aims to determine the feature's safety, potentially leading to a recall. Tesla has yet to comment on the investigation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a new investigation into Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' feature, affecting 2.6 million vehicles in the United States. This probe follows reports of crashes where the remote driving feature failed to detect obstacles, leading to several incidents.
This review encompasses Tesla models equipped with Full Self-Driving software, scrutinizing the connection to past collisions, including a fatal one in 2023. Specifically, the NHTSA aims to evaluate the feature's maximum speed capabilities, public road use, and remote control operations for responsiveness and safety.
As scrutiny around Tesla's driver assistance systems heightens, the company has not yet issued a statement. The investigation could escalate to require a recall of affected models, potentially impacting Tesla's stock and strategy toward autonomous driving technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 10-Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38
UPDATE 6-Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead
UPDATE 9-Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, 38 dead, 29 injured
UPDATE 3-Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead
Azerbaijani airliner crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38: Officials