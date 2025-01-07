Tesla's Actually Smart Summon Under Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a new investigation into Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' feature, affecting 2.6 million vehicles in the United States. This probe follows reports of crashes where the remote driving feature failed to detect obstacles, leading to several incidents.

This review encompasses Tesla models equipped with Full Self-Driving software, scrutinizing the connection to past collisions, including a fatal one in 2023. Specifically, the NHTSA aims to evaluate the feature's maximum speed capabilities, public road use, and remote control operations for responsiveness and safety.

As scrutiny around Tesla's driver assistance systems heightens, the company has not yet issued a statement. The investigation could escalate to require a recall of affected models, potentially impacting Tesla's stock and strategy toward autonomous driving technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)