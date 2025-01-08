Left Menu

Netrack’s Global Success: A Pan-India System Integrator Event in Kazakhstan

Netrack organized a Pan-India System Integrator event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to showcase its innovative data center solutions. The event featured presentations by Krishna Raj and fostered discussions on industry needs. It also enhanced Netrack's global presence and facilitated knowledge exchange among industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:56 IST
Netrack, a prominent provider of data center rack and network infrastructure solutions, hosted a Pan-India System Integrator event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event, held from December 4th to 7th, 2024, gathered 50 participants, including top system integrators and key industry stakeholders from across India.

A significant highlight was a presentation by Mr. U.N. Krishna Raj, a distinguished member of the Netrack family. He detailed the company's advanced solutions, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in data centers and network infrastructures, along with a focus on sustainable practices. Attendees engaged in discussions on optimizing operations and improving efficiency using these solutions.

The event concluded with Mr. Raviraj expressing gratitude to the participants for their involvement. This successful gathering not only heightened Netrack's global visibility but also fostered collaboration across industry sectors, paving the way for future partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

