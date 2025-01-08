Left Menu

New Leadership at ISRO: Rocket Scientist Narayanan Takes the Helm

India has appointed V. Narayanan as the new chairman of ISRO, succeeding S. Somanath. Narayanan's leadership comes at a pivotal time as India aims for space superpower status. The government recognizes his role in steering the organization towards engaging with new generations.

Updated: 08-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:31 IST
India has announced the appointment of V. Narayanan as the new head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking a significant leadership change in the country's ambitious space program.

Narayanan, a seasoned rocket scientist, will succeed S. Somanath, who has been the chairman since 2022. Somanath's tenure is noted for making ISRO more accessible and fostering a connection with younger generations.

As the new chief, Narayanan is set to lead India's quest to solidify its position as a formidable player in the global space arena.

