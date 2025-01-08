New Leadership at ISRO: Rocket Scientist Narayanan Takes the Helm

India has announced the appointment of V. Narayanan as the new head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking a significant leadership change in the country's ambitious space program.

Narayanan, a seasoned rocket scientist, will succeed S. Somanath, who has been the chairman since 2022. Somanath's tenure is noted for making ISRO more accessible and fostering a connection with younger generations.

As the new chief, Narayanan is set to lead India's quest to solidify its position as a formidable player in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)