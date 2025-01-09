Data Breach Controversy: Gravy Analytics Under Fire

A hacker claims to have breached Gravy Analytics, a U.S. location tracking firm, stirring concerns over data security in the digital age. The breach, reportedly involving 1.4 gigabytes of data, was announced via screenshots circulating on the Internet, raising alarm over how such incidents occur.

Attempts to reach Gravy Analytics and its newly merged partner, Unacast, have been unsuccessful. Gravy Analytics' website was down, and a representative at Unacast's Virginia office declined to comment on the matter. Cyber experts have validated the legitimacy of the leaked data.

This incident emerges in the wake of a crackdown by the Biden administration on brokers like Gravy, known for using cellular data to provide detailed location info. The FTC has settled with Gravy over deceptive practices, highlighting growing concerns about data privacy and surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)