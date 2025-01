Italy Evaluates SpaceX's Starlink for Secure Communications Amid Controversy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni firmly stated on Thursday that there have been no discussions with Elon Musk about employing Starlink for military communications. This comes amidst scrutiny from opposition parties.

Meloni stressed that national interest is her sole criterion when dealing with contracts with SpaceX, sidestepping any potential influences from personal relationships or political opinions. The proposed Starlink project, valued at approximately 1.5 billion euros, has been met with heavy criticism from opposition regarding its appropriateness for managing military communications.

Italy is considering the adoption of Musk's space telecommunications system to ensure secure communication channels for its government and defense personnel operating in critical Mediterranean zones. This option emerges as the EU's delayed IRIS2 satellite project grapples with financial concerns and a prolonged deployment timeline.

