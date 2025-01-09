Harnessing Tech to Combat Cyber Crimes in Tamil Nadu

In a recent address at the Umagine TN 2025 conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored the challenges posed by cyber crimes, emphasizing the need for technology-driven solutions to address these rising threats.

Stalin showcased Tamil Nadu's leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancements, mentioning key areas like AI, Blockchain, and the increase in Global Capability Centres since 2021.

The Chief Minister praised initiatives such as the 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling scheme and e-sevai centres, reaffirming the contributions of technology in the state's journey towards a trillion-dollar economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)