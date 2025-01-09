Left Menu

Harnessing Tech to Combat Cyber Crimes in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the need for tech-based designs to combat the rising threat of cyber crimes at the Umagine TN 2025 conference. He highlighted initiatives targeting AI, Blockchain, and emerging technologies, promoting state growth and digital advancements aligned with the trillion-dollar economic vision.

Harnessing Tech to Combat Cyber Crimes in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the Umagine TN 2025 conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored the challenges posed by cyber crimes, emphasizing the need for technology-driven solutions to address these rising threats.

Stalin showcased Tamil Nadu's leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancements, mentioning key areas like AI, Blockchain, and the increase in Global Capability Centres since 2021.

The Chief Minister praised initiatives such as the 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling scheme and e-sevai centres, reaffirming the contributions of technology in the state's journey towards a trillion-dollar economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

