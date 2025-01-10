Left Menu

Vertiv Expands Pune Operations to Fuel Global Data Center Growth

Ohio-based Vertiv announces the expansion of its integrated business services center in Pune, aimed at supporting global data center needs. This expansion will create 1,000 engineering roles and stimulate indirect local employment. It highlights Vertiv's commitment to economic growth and innovation in India's data center industry.

Vertiv Expands Pune Operations to Fuel Global Data Center Growth
  • India

In a significant move to boost its global operations, Ohio-based Vertiv has announced the expansion of its integrated business services center in Pune. This strategic expansion aims to meet growing global demand for data center services.

Through this initiative, Vertiv plans to create 1,000 new engineering roles in Pune, underscoring its commitment to innovation in power, thermal, IT systems, and infrastructure solutions. The expansion is poised to generate indirect employment through collaborations with local suppliers and service providers.

The project, backed by Vertiv India Managing Director Subhasis Majumdar, highlights India's crucial role in the burgeoning data center industry, offering significant job opportunities for skilled professionals and contributing to the sector's growth.

