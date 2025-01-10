Vertiv Expands Pune Operations to Fuel Global Data Center Growth

In a significant move to boost its global operations, Ohio-based Vertiv has announced the expansion of its integrated business services center in Pune. This strategic expansion aims to meet growing global demand for data center services.

Through this initiative, Vertiv plans to create 1,000 new engineering roles in Pune, underscoring its commitment to innovation in power, thermal, IT systems, and infrastructure solutions. The expansion is poised to generate indirect employment through collaborations with local suppliers and service providers.

The project, backed by Vertiv India Managing Director Subhasis Majumdar, highlights India's crucial role in the burgeoning data center industry, offering significant job opportunities for skilled professionals and contributing to the sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)