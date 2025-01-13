Left Menu

UK Aims to Become Global Leader in AI with Action Plan and Major Investments

Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils a comprehensive action plan to position the UK as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence. With £14 billion in investments and AI Growth Zones, the plan aims to revolutionize UK infrastructure, boost the economy, and improve public services and living standards.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:16 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move to strengthen the UK's position in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape, Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the Labour government's 'AI Opportunities Action Plan' on Monday. Backed by £14 billion investments from major tech giants, the plan focuses on AI Growth Zones and aims to generate over 13,000 jobs.

AI is set to revolutionize various sectors, from reducing administrative burdens for teachers to accelerating infrastructure projects. The government emphasizes that strategic action is crucial to avoid lagging in the competitive AI race and aims to inject dynamism and flexibility into the UK economy.

The plan includes increasing public compute capacity, establishing AI Growth Zones, and setting up an AI Energy Council. These initiatives are designed to cement the UK's status as a hub of AI investment and innovation, ensuring broad societal benefits and enhanced living standards across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

