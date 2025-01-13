Blazing the Ice: High-Speed Internet Reaches Siachen Glacier
Soldiers stationed at Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield globally, can now access high-speed internet. Reliance Jio, in collaboration with the Indian Army, successfully extended its 4G and 5G network there. This landmark achievement required coordination, logistics, and support from the Army Signallers.
