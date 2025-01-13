Blazing the Ice: High-Speed Internet Reaches Siachen Glacier

Soldiers stationed at the Siachen Glacier, known as the highest battlefield in the world, now have access to high-speed internet, a significant advancement announced by a telecom company.

In a landmark development leading up to Army Day on January 15, Reliance Jio, in partnership with the Indian Army, extended its 4G and 5G services to the inhospitable terrain of Siachen Glacier, marking a significant milestone in military communications.

Reliance Jio, with crucial assistance from Army Signallers, became the first telecom operator to ensure seamless connectivity in this remote region. The venture involved deploying plug-and-play pre-configured equipment using indigenous 5G technology, after extensive planning and coordination with the Army, who managed the logistics crucial for setting up operations at 16,000 feet in the harsh climate of the Karakoram range.

