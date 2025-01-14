Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn Poised for Historic Debut This Thursday

Blue Origin postponed New Glenn's launch from Tuesday to Thursday due to technical issues, as it aims to compete with SpaceX in the satellite market. The powerful rocket is set to make its debut, with a planned booster landing, despite previous delays and development challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:59 IST
In a significant development for the aerospace industry, Blue Origin has postponed the launch of its New Glenn rocket, initially set for Tuesday, to Thursday, January 16. This decision follows technical challenges that have delayed the rocket's much-anticipated debut.

The New Glenn, known for its impressive power, stands poised to challenge SpaceX with a three-hour launch window starting at 1 a.m. EST on Thursday. This comes amid SpaceX's continued dominance with its Falcon 9, which has become the world's most active rocket.

The success of New Glenn could mark a pivotal moment for Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000. With dozens of customer contracts ready, the rocket's inaugural mission will include a daring booster landing at sea, demonstrating its competitive edge in the satellite launch industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

