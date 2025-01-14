Left Menu

Telecom Leadership: Ravi Robert Jerard's Extended Tenure

The telecom department has extended Robert Jerard Ravi's additional charge as chairman and managing director of BSNL and MTNL for three more months. His leadership has been pivotal in advancing BSNL's 4G network and progressing BharatNet Phase 3, aiming to connect numerous villages and gram panchayats.

In a strategic move, the telecom department has reaffirmed its confidence in Robert Jerard Ravi by extending his interim leadership of BSNL and MTNL for an additional three months. This decision awaits the final nod from the appointments committee of the Cabinet, as indicated in a recent regulatory filing.

Ravi, initially appointed on July 13, 2024, has played a key role in accelerating the 4G network deployment for BSNL and advancing the BharatNet Phase 3. This initiative is crucial for enhancing broadband connectivity to 2.64 lakh gram panchayats nationwide, with around 2,14,283 villages already service-ready by October 2024.

The interim extension ensures sustained leadership for BSNL and MTNL, which remain vital public sector undertakings in India's telecom landscape, particularly as they execute critical infrastructure projects like BharatNet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

