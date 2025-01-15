MeitY Advances Rechargeable Battery Technology with Establishment of R&D Hub at CMET Pune

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is spearheading innovation in Rechargeable Battery Technology (RBT) with the establishment of a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Rechargeable Battery Technology (Pre-cell) at CMET, Pune. This initiative aims to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities in energy storage systems and foster technological self-reliance.

An industrial meet was recently organized at MeitY, chaired by Secretary Shri S. Krishnan, to discuss advancements and explore industry partnerships. The event showcased the Centre’s progress in indigenous technologies for lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and lithium-polymer batteries. It emphasized scaling up these technologies for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), mobile devices, and other electronics, while promoting the use of local machinery in battery cell production.

Key Highlights from the Meet

Indigenous R&D Progress: The CoE has achieved significant milestones in developing advanced rechargeable battery technologies tailored to India’s needs, focusing on high performance, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. Industry Participation: Representatives from leading industries and associations, including Tata Chemicals, Munoth Industries, Exide, ATL Batteries, Ola Electric Mobility, and associations like ELCINA, IESA, and ICEA, expressed keen interest in collaborating with the CoE to strengthen India’s battery ecosystem. MoU Signings: Watthour Private Limited: Partnership for scaling sodium-ion battery technology.

Ampere Green Material: Collaboration on lithium-ion battery advancements.

Brandwork Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Joint initiatives to enhance lithium-ion cell manufacturing.

Leadership Perspectives

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the importance of industry-oriented research and collaboration in advancing battery technology. He stated, “This meet underscores our commitment to applied research that addresses commercial and industrial needs. As battery technology emerges as a cornerstone of innovation, partnerships with industry are vital to accelerating its adoption and driving India's technological leadership.”

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, encouraged industries and entrepreneurs to contribute to the development and commercialization of MeitY-developed technologies, emphasizing the critical role of private-sector engagement in this effort.

Future Prospects

The CoE aims to become a central hub for research, development, and innovation in battery technology, fostering cross-sector collaborations. The focus will be on scaling sustainable, cost-effective solutions for diverse applications, from EVs to consumer electronics.

Enhanced Vision for India’s Battery Ecosystem

To further strengthen the initiative, MeitY plans to:

Expand collaborations with domestic and international industry players.

Promote training programs to build a skilled workforce in battery technology.

Support startups and SMEs to integrate advanced battery solutions into their products.

By aligning its efforts with India’s growing demand for energy storage and renewable energy solutions, MeitY’s initiative at CMET Pune is set to position India as a global leader in rechargeable battery technology and sustainable manufacturing.