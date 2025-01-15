China's Crackdown on Data Misuse: A Pledge for Security

China's state planner has announced a commitment to cracking down on the illegal acquisition, sale, or provision of data, according to new regulations unveiled on Wednesday. These regulations are designed to enhance governance over data circulation security.

In a bid to prevent the misuse of data, authorities are calling for enhanced monitoring of data security risks in key industries and fields. This heightened vigilance aims to prevent systemic and large-scale data breaches.

Ultimately, the goal is to safeguard both national security and social stability by addressing potential threats in the realm of data management.

(With inputs from agencies.)