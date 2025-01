Indonesia's Social Media Age-Limit Push: Protecting the Young Clicks

Indonesia is set to impose interim child protection guidelines on social media platforms as it works towards establishing a minimum age requirement for users, a senior official from the communications ministry announced on Wednesday.

The move echoes Australia's recent legislation banning children under 16 from using social media, with penalties for companies like Meta and TikTok if they fail to comply. Communications minister Meutya Hafid emphasized that a stronger age regulation law is in the works, following discussions with President Prabowo Subianto about enhancing online child safety.

Currently, the government plans to roll out regulations for digital platforms, enforcing guidelines that protect minors from various harms, though specifics remain unspecified. Public opinions vary, with some parents supporting stricter content controls while human rights officials caution against infringing on children's right to information.

