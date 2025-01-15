Left Menu

Ecozen Secures $23 Million for Climate-Smart Expansion and Innovation

Ecozen, a provider of climate-smart technology solutions, has raised over $23 million in debt funding from investors like responsAbility Investments, Northern Arc Capital, and Maanaveeya Development & Finance. This funding will support the expansion of Ecozen's flagship solutions, including solar pump controllers and cold storage rooms.

  • Country:
  • India

Ecozen, a prominent name in climate-smart technology, has successfully raised over $23 million in debt funding. Investors include Zurich-based responsAbility Investments AG, Northern Arc Capital, and Maanaveeya Development & Finance. The investment is aimed at scaling up Ecozen's flagship products, such as Ecotron, Ecofrost, and advanced motor control systems.

The company's diverse product line features solar pump controllers, solar cold storage rooms, and e-bike controllers, catering to various industries and requirements. Ecozen's CEO and Co-Founder, Devendra Gupta, expressed excitement over the rapid growth trajectory, stressing the increasing demand for sustainable solutions.

Ecozen has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 83% in revenue over the past three years, producing over 300,000 solar pump controllers to date. Meanwhile, Eccentric Engine, another tech player, has raised $5 million in pre-series A funding to advance its 'One3D' platform, aiming to transform automotive industry product experiences globally.

