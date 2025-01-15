Left Menu

WhatsApp Rings in the New Year with Dynamic Features: Double-Tap Reactions and Creative Tools

WhatsApp launches exciting new features including double-tap reactions for quick responses and camera effects for photo enhancements. Users can also create personalized stickers from selfies, share entire sticker packs, and enjoy creative tools for messaging. These updates aim to streamline communication, enhancing user experience.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:31 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

In a bid to enhance user experience, WhatsApp has rolled out a series of updates this new year. The much-anticipated double-tap reactions headline the changes, allowing users to swiftly respond to messages. This feature simplifies the interaction, especially benefiting frequent users, as cited by GSM Arena.

Not just reactions, WhatsApp has expanded its creative capabilities by introducing camera effects. The rollout of 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects, previously exclusive to video calls in 2024, is now available for still photos as well. This empowers users to add artistic flair before sharing images in chats, reported GSM Arena.

Further enhancing the personalization aspect, WhatsApp has added the functionality to create and share custom stickers. By tapping the 'Create Sticker' option, users can transform selfies into unique stickers. Although initially available on Android, iOS users will soon gain access. Additionally, sharing entire sticker packs directly through the app has been streamlined, easing the process of sending favorite collections to friends and family.

