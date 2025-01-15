Army Chief Reassures Confidence in Advanced Light Helicopter's Reliability
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reassures the public about the safety and reliability of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) after concerns arose following a crash in Gujarat. Despite the incident, ALH continues to be a reliable asset for the Indian Army with impressive operational hours and performance.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed concerns over the safety of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), maintaining that it remains a reliable asset for the Indian Army. His comments come in the wake of a crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, which raised questions about the chopper's dependability.
Speaking post the 77th Army Day Parade, Gen Dwivedi emphasized that such incidents occur globally, even with top-tier helicopters. He cited that in 2023 and 2024, the ALH logged 40,000 flight hours with only one major incident, underscoring its reliability at high altitudes.
The ALH Dhruv, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and its armed variant, ALH Rudra, continue to serve as crucial assets for the military. Despite the tragic incident involving an ALH of the Indian Coast Guard in January, the Army's faith in the helicopter remains unwavering.
