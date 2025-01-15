U.S. Implements New Export Controls on Biotech Over Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department announced new export controls on biotechnology equipment, citing national security concerns connected to artificial intelligence and data science. The move aims to prevent U.S. technology from bolstering China's military capabilities and aiding in the creation of new weapons via AI.

The controls affect laboratory equipment, such as high-parameter flow cytometers and mass spectrometry tools, which could be used for human performance enhancement and biological weapon development. These controls restrict exports to China and other nations without a U.S. license.

Washington's latest measures align with broader efforts to limit Chinese access to U.S. tech and ensure the country's AI dominance. Lawmakers are also working on proposals to protect American genetic data and reduce biopharmaceutical dependency on China. Concerns have been raised about potential IP theft and forced participation in trials involving ethnic minorities.

