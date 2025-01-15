Left Menu

U.S. Implements New Export Controls on Biotech Over Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department is imposing new export controls on biotechnology equipment due to national security concerns linked to AI. The controls target technology that could aid China's military. Recent actions continue efforts to prevent U.S. biotech reliance on China and safeguard personal data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST
U.S. Implements New Export Controls on Biotech Over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced new export controls on biotechnology equipment, citing national security concerns connected to artificial intelligence and data science. The move aims to prevent U.S. technology from bolstering China's military capabilities and aiding in the creation of new weapons via AI.

The controls affect laboratory equipment, such as high-parameter flow cytometers and mass spectrometry tools, which could be used for human performance enhancement and biological weapon development. These controls restrict exports to China and other nations without a U.S. license.

Washington's latest measures align with broader efforts to limit Chinese access to U.S. tech and ensure the country's AI dominance. Lawmakers are also working on proposals to protect American genetic data and reduce biopharmaceutical dependency on China. Concerns have been raised about potential IP theft and forced participation in trials involving ethnic minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025