TRAI Unveils New Framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed a regulatory framework to optimize technology for ground-based broadcasters, allowing them to provide television channels to distributors using terrestrial communication methods. The recommendations aim to enhance service delivery while adhering to existing policies and guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new recommendations for a regulatory framework designed to exploit technological advancements for Ground-based Broadcasters (GBB). This aims to improve the delivery of television channels to distribution platform operators (DPOs).

TRAI suggests that GBBs utilize any terrestrial communication medium to provide channels to DPOs for redistribution, without restrictions on using multiple systems. This flexibility allows broadcasters to maximize their reach through advanced technology.

The framework also allows for GBBs to use satellite mediums, contingent on government approval, and discusses compliance for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television channels, setting the stage for modernized broadcasting in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

