TRAI Unveils New Framework for Ground-Based Broadcasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new recommendations for a regulatory framework designed to exploit technological advancements for Ground-based Broadcasters (GBB). This aims to improve the delivery of television channels to distribution platform operators (DPOs).

TRAI suggests that GBBs utilize any terrestrial communication medium to provide channels to DPOs for redistribution, without restrictions on using multiple systems. This flexibility allows broadcasters to maximize their reach through advanced technology.

The framework also allows for GBBs to use satellite mediums, contingent on government approval, and discusses compliance for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television channels, setting the stage for modernized broadcasting in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)