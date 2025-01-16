Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure

On Thursday, Dublin-headquartered Inspeq AI revealed its expansion into the Indian market with a new office opening in Bengaluru.

The establishment currently employs 25 staffers, with plans to onboard 50 more in various roles such as engineering and client services, according to the company's statement.

This marks Inspeq AI's third global outpost, following branches in Dublin and London. Founded in 2023 by Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar, the company offers an enterprise-friendly LLM Ops platform that aids developers in integrating AI safely, speeding up generative AI application development and significantly reducing associated costs.

Inspeq AI's Co-Founder and CEO, Kumar, highlighted India as a crucial market poised for business transformation via responsible AI solutions, due to the country's rich pool of talented engineers and AI professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)