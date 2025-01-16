Left Menu

Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure

Dublin-based Inspeq AI announces its expansion into India, opening an office in Bengaluru. The AI infrastructure startup aims to hire an additional 50 employees, offering a platform for responsible AI development. Co-founders Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar emphasize India's growth potential due to its skilled engineers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:02 IST
On Thursday, Dublin-headquartered Inspeq AI revealed its expansion into the Indian market with a new office opening in Bengaluru.

The establishment currently employs 25 staffers, with plans to onboard 50 more in various roles such as engineering and client services, according to the company's statement.

This marks Inspeq AI's third global outpost, following branches in Dublin and London. Founded in 2023 by Apoorva Kumar and Ramanujam Macharla Vijayakumar, the company offers an enterprise-friendly LLM Ops platform that aids developers in integrating AI safely, speeding up generative AI application development and significantly reducing associated costs.

Inspeq AI's Co-Founder and CEO, Kumar, highlighted India as a crucial market poised for business transformation via responsible AI solutions, due to the country's rich pool of talented engineers and AI professionals.

