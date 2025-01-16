Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Soars into Space, Achieving Major Milestone

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket completed its first mission to space, marking a significant milestone for Jeff Bezos' company. Despite a successful launch, the rocket's reusable booster failed to land on the barge. The mission is a pivotal step in Blue Origin's bid to compete with SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:59 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket launched into space from Florida early Thursday, marking a landmark moment for the company founded by Jeff Bezos. At the helm of a mission intended to rival SpaceX, the rocket achieved orbit but failed its booster landing.

The launch, observed by employees in Kent, Washington, and Cape Canaveral, Florida, was celebrated despite the booster mishap. Key company figures, including VP Ariane Cornell, expressed triumph in reaching orbit, a primary goal for this debut mission.

The mission represents the culmination of decades of development, with New Glenn attempting to carve its niche against industry giants like SpaceX. With upcoming missions, including contracts for Amazon and the Pentagon, Blue Origin pushes forward under Bezos' strategic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

