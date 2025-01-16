Left Menu

Grounded Skies: ALH Dhruv and LCA Tejas Absent from Republic Day Flypast

The grounding of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv) following a crash has led to its absence from the Republic Day flypast. Similarly, the Tejas aircraft will not feature due to a new policy on single-engine flights at such events. Approximately 330 ALHs remain grounded pending investigation results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:14 IST
Grounded Skies: ALH Dhruv and LCA Tejas Absent from Republic Day Flypast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The indigenously developed ALH-Dhruv helicopters will not participate in the Republic Day flypast as the entire fleet has been grounded following a crash earlier this month.

After a Coast Guard ALH incident on January 5 in Gujarat, an investigation was launched, temporarily sidelining approximately 330 choppers from flying activities.

Meanwhile, the LCA Tejas will also be absent from the flypast due to a recent policy curtailing single-engine flights at the parade. Other aircraft and helicopters will fill the skies for the parade ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025