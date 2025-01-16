Grounded Skies: ALH Dhruv and LCA Tejas Absent from Republic Day Flypast

The indigenously developed ALH-Dhruv helicopters will not participate in the Republic Day flypast as the entire fleet has been grounded following a crash earlier this month.

After a Coast Guard ALH incident on January 5 in Gujarat, an investigation was launched, temporarily sidelining approximately 330 choppers from flying activities.

Meanwhile, the LCA Tejas will also be absent from the flypast due to a recent policy curtailing single-engine flights at the parade. Other aircraft and helicopters will fill the skies for the parade ceremonies.

