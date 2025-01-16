Fadnavis Pushes for Digital Transformation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued directives for the development of an online system aimed at providing maximum government services to citizens via mobile devices. Speaking at a state cabinet meeting, Fadnavis stressed the importance of allowing citizens to access 99% of services through their phones, effectively minimizing the need for visits to government offices.

He highlighted that out of 969 services across various state departments, 536 are currently available on the Aaple Sarkar portal, and 90 are on departmental portals. There remain 343 services offered offline, which Fadnavis wants online within 100 days through the Department of Information Technology. He urged decentralization of powers, advocating for regional authorities to exercise more control without central government interference.

The meeting also addressed hair loss incidents in Buldhana district. Initial investigations by the Health Department suggest fungal infections as the cause. Food and water samples have been collected, with medications dispensed, leading to a decrease in cases. Fadnavis instructed continued vigilance and monitoring of similar incidents reported elsewhere, such as Wardha.

(With inputs from agencies.)