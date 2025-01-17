AT&T Hack Breached FBI Communications, Urgent Security Measures Initiated
FBI leaders revealed a hacker breach of AT&T's system last year, leading to the theft of months-long call and text logs of FBI agents. The breach risks exposing confidential informants' identities. Neither AT&T nor the FBI commented, amid ongoing concerns over U.S. telecom cybersecurity.
In a dramatic security breach, hackers infiltrated AT&T's system last year, potentially compromising months of call and text logs relating to FBI agents, according to a Bloomberg News report. This breach has sparked urgent action to protect the identities of confidential informants, highlighting significant vulnerabilities in the agency's communication systems.
The hack, which occurred in April but came to light in July, impacted approximately 109 million customer accounts. While the content of discussions remains undisclosed, the hacked records could link agents to sensitive sources. Such risks emphasize the broader issue of cyber-espionage targeting U.S. telecom networks, a concern that has attracted government attention.
Both AT&T and the FBI have remained silent on the specifics of the breach, according to Reuters. This incident is part of a series of cyber-attacks on U.S. telecom firms, noted by officials such as national security adviser Jake Sullivan, indicating increased measures to combat these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
