FBI Scramble to Protect Sources After Major AT&T Breach

Hackers breached AT&T's system, potentially exposing months of FBI call logs and communication records. This compromise raised alarms over the protection of confidential informants’ identities. Both AT&T and law enforcement are working to mitigate the impact and address broader cyber-espionage threats to telecom networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 04:26 IST
FBI officials are urgently moving to protect the identities of confidential informants after hackers breached AT&T's system last year, potentially exposing months of agents' call logs, according to Bloomberg News.

The breach is believed to have impacted all FBI devices using AT&T's public safety service, compromising agents' mobile numbers and communication records. AT&T reported last July that data from roughly 109 million customer accounts was illegally downloaded. FBI agents were alerted about the potential exposure of their communications, raising concerns over links with confidential sources.

An FBI spokesperson reiterated the agency's commitment to safeguarding confidential informants, who regularly provide critical information. AT&T has been working with law enforcement to lessen the breach's impact, amid broader concerns of cyber-espionage targeting U.S. telecom networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

