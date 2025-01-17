Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Prototype Fails Minutes After Liftoff in Texas

A SpaceX Starship prototype experienced failure just after launching in Texas, halting a test mission that aimed to deploy satellites. Despite the early booster separation, contact with the upper stage was lost. The Super Heavy booster successfully returned to its launchpad.

Updated: 17-01-2025 04:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

A SpaceX Starship prototype malfunctioned in outer space shortly after launching from Texas on Thursday, forcing an abrupt end to a test mission aimed at satellite deployment. The mission, featuring a significantly upgraded version of the Starship system, marked SpaceX's seventh attempt and its first for the year.

The newly extended upper stage of the Starship successfully detached from its Super Heavy booster a few minutes into flight as expected. However, communication with the upper stage was lost shortly thereafter. "We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," reported SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot in a live stream, affirming shortly after that the ship was lost.

Meanwhile, the towering Super Heavy booster made a successful return to its launchpad around seven minutes post-liftoff. The booster managed to slow its descent by reigniting its Raptor engines, allowing it to reposition itself with the aid of massive mechanical arms attached to a launch tower. This marked SpaceX's second successful booster landing in three tries.

