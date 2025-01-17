Left Menu

TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance Amid Political Tug-of-War

The future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain as outgoing President Joe Biden leaves the decision to ban the app to President-elect Donald Trump. With political leaders divided over national security concerns and the app's impact, TikTok's fate could hinge on upcoming legal and administrative decisions.

Updated: 17-01-2025 07:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The TikTok saga in the United States remains unresolved as President Joe Biden, on the final day before leaving office, opts not to enforce a ban on the popular app, leaving that decision to incoming President Donald Trump. The move shifts the spotlight onto Trump and his team, as they navigate the complex situation.

Last year, Congress passed a law, signed by Biden, requiring ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, to divest the app by January 19. This law introduces the possibility of a ban on TikTok, contingent on Trump and his administration's actions in the days ahead. Trump's past calls to ban the app contrast with his more recent promises to keep it operational in the U.S.

TikTok's continuity has sparked bipartisan debate, with figures like Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer advocating for an extended deadline to prevent disruption to users and influencers on the platform. Simultaneously, opponents, such as Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, emphasize national security risks. As both domestic and international observers watch closely, the app's future remains critically dependent on forthcoming decisions.

