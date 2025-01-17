China's Economic Resurgence Fuels Stock Market Surge

China and Hong Kong's stock markets saw significant gains on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-anticipated economic data that lifted market sentiment. The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index rose, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong ticked upwards by 0.2% as the week drew to a close.

China's economy ended 2024 on a high, with a dramatic 5.4% growth in the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts' predictions and recording the fastest increase since 2023's second quarter. Industrial output also surpassed expectations, growing by 6.2% year-on-year in December.

Technology and semiconductor stocks were at the forefront of the rally, as investors concentrated on self-reliant innovation amid looming trade tensions with the U.S. Tech indexes in China and Hong Kong surged, with SMIC witnessing a remarkable 10% jump.

(With inputs from agencies.)