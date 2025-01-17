Left Menu

China's Economic Resurgence Fuels Stock Market Surge

China and Hong Kong stocks soared with impressive economic data exceeding expectations. The blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Hang Seng showed notable gains as China's economy displayed robust growth, driven largely by the tech and semiconductor sectors. Real estate also rebounded, despite challenges facing corporate giant Vanke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:54 IST
China's Economic Resurgence Fuels Stock Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong's stock markets saw significant gains on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-anticipated economic data that lifted market sentiment. The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index rose, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong ticked upwards by 0.2% as the week drew to a close.

China's economy ended 2024 on a high, with a dramatic 5.4% growth in the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts' predictions and recording the fastest increase since 2023's second quarter. Industrial output also surpassed expectations, growing by 6.2% year-on-year in December.

Technology and semiconductor stocks were at the forefront of the rally, as investors concentrated on self-reliant innovation amid looming trade tensions with the U.S. Tech indexes in China and Hong Kong surged, with SMIC witnessing a remarkable 10% jump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025