STL Reports Strong Financial Performance and Innovation Breakthroughs in Q3 FY25
STL, a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced robust financial results for Q3 FY25, showing resilience despite market challenges. The company emphasized customer-centric innovation and cost leadership, with strong order bookings and significant wins in key sectors. STL is poised for future growth with new product developments.
- Country:
- India
STL (NSE: STLTECH), a major player in optical and digital solutions, has released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported revenues of INR 1,261 Crore and a formidable open order book valued at INR 9,050 Crore across its three core business units.
Despite a slowdown in seasonal demand, STL showed considerable resilience by prioritizing customer satisfaction, innovation, and cost effectiveness, resulting in stronger EBITDA margins year-over-year. The company's Optical Networking Business recorded an 8% increase in top-line growth, with notable wins across diverse markets, including big sectors like the European Railways and India's FWA deployment projects.
STL continues to invest in new product developments, pushing boundaries in AI-led Data Centre portfolios and advanced fiber optics. Successful projects like the J&K BharatNet package and eco-friendly initiatives demonstrate STL's commitment to sustainable growth and technological leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)