STL Reports Strong Financial Performance and Innovation Breakthroughs in Q3 FY25

STL (NSE: STLTECH), a major player in optical and digital solutions, has released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported revenues of INR 1,261 Crore and a formidable open order book valued at INR 9,050 Crore across its three core business units.

Despite a slowdown in seasonal demand, STL showed considerable resilience by prioritizing customer satisfaction, innovation, and cost effectiveness, resulting in stronger EBITDA margins year-over-year. The company's Optical Networking Business recorded an 8% increase in top-line growth, with notable wins across diverse markets, including big sectors like the European Railways and India's FWA deployment projects.

STL continues to invest in new product developments, pushing boundaries in AI-led Data Centre portfolios and advanced fiber optics. Successful projects like the J&K BharatNet package and eco-friendly initiatives demonstrate STL's commitment to sustainable growth and technological leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)